NEW YORK, Sept 12 Amid widespread expectations that the Federal Reserve will start another round of bond buying to spur lending and stimulate the economy, some on Wall Street say that a hoped-for stock rally already has come and gone.

While the stock market may still get a lift if the Fed does announce further asset purchases on Thursday, analysts said, current stock prices reflect that anticipated pop and investors should look to specific sectors and assets, instead of the broader market.

"Anything shy of [the Fed] delivering a substantial program is going to be very market negative," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. market strategist at UBS. UBS expects the Fed to announce $500 billion in asset purchases over the next six months, he said.

Still, any rally from the announcement will likely be overshadowed by the upcoming U.S. election and the looming "fiscal cliff" in the United States - a combination of tax increases and cuts in government spending that threatens to send the U.S. economy into a recession.

Some of those concerns may even make investing opportunities in technology and China more attractive. Here are some of suggestions for positioning a portfolio for QE3.

TECHNOLOGY, CHINA

Further stimulus represents a clear signal that economic growth remains stalled, said David J. Kostin, chief equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, in a recent note to clients.

Comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in recent weeks have led investors to conclude that a third attempt to jump-start the economy through so-called quantitative easing may be announced by the Fed Thursday.

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index has rallied about 12 percent since the beginning of June, in large part on expectations that European and U.S. policymakers will introduce further measures to prop up the tepid global economy, analysts said.

The U.S. central bank bought a total of $2.3 trillion of government and mortgage bonds in two rounds of easing that began in November 2008. These purchases, which were meant to prevent deflation, led to double-digit rallies in riskier assets like stocks and commodities like oil, gold and silver. Some economists and investors criticized the Fed's move, arguing it would lead to high inflation and asset bubbles.

Goldman Sachs' Kostin said companies that can substantially boost revenues should outperform the market.

Among his picks: Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market , United Technologies and Apple Inc - all of which appeal to higher-income consumers and continue to dominate or take market share from competitors.

Jeffrey Kleintop, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, said materials companies also could benefit, even though QE3 is already priced in to most equities, because of China's unexpected decision on Friday to greenlight $157 billion in infrastructure spending.

The move, which include plans to build highways, ports and airport runways, was widely seen as a way to spur growth in an economy that has slowed for six straight quarters. Materials companies, which provide raw components like steel and cement, widely have attractive valuations after falling for much of the year, Kleintop said.

For exposure to the sector, ETF investors could opt for the $665 million Vanguard Materials fund, noted Robert Goldsborough, a funds analyst at Morningstar. The fund, which charges 19 cents per $100 invested, yields 1.97 percent and has large positions in DuPont Co, Monsanto and Dow Chemical.

EYEING THE FISCAL CLIFF

Other investors are essentially ignoring QE3 and taking steps to position for a pullback in stock prices post-easing and as the fiscal cliff approaches toward the end of the year.

"I just don't see the makings of a sustained rally from here regardless of what the Fed does in the short run," said Golub, the UBS strategist.

Barry Knapp, U.S. equities strategist at Barclays Capital, expects the S&P 500 to have a "mild correction" and end the year at around 1,330, he noted in report to clients Friday. The S&P index closed at 1,433.56 on Tuesday.

"Stocks with bond-like characteristics" in sectors like energy, healthcare and utilities should outperform in that environment, he said.

Brian Amidei, a Palm Desert, California-based financial adviser at HighTower Advisors with $700 million in assets under management, also sees a likely pull back. He noted that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said the fiscal cliff would result in a recession and the loss of 2 million jobs.

Amidei is increasing his positions in dividend-paying stocks and real estate investment trusts, or REITs. As a long-term play, he's also planning to increase his exposure to small and mid-cap companies because he expects their prices to fall with the rest of the market, creating better values.

"We think that if we go into negative GDP it will be a manufactured negative and not from the true business cycle," he said. While it is hard to time the bottom of a market, gradually buying and holding smaller companies now will pay off once the economy gets back on track, he said.

He's putting more client assets in funds like the $1.7 billion Northern Small Cap Value fund and the $870 million Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth fund.

EMERGING MARKETS, COMMODITIES

Commodities - and the countries that produce them - should also benefit from monetary easing, investors said.

Raw materials like oil, metals and food should gain from both the Fed's program and China's efforts to stimulate its economy, said Eugene Stone, chief market strategist at PNC Financial.

"Commodities become an alternate currency when people start running away from the dollar," he said.

Gene Goldman, head of research at Los Angeles-based Cetera Financial Group, said that investors also could opt for broad bets on emerging markets countries that are "highly leveraged" to commodity prices.

"When oil does well, Mexico does well," he said.

The $1.2 billion iShares MSCI Mexico Investable Market fund (EWW) is one option. The fund, which costs 52 cents per $100 invested and pays a yield of 1.5 percent, is up 17.6 percent for the year.