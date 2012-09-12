By David Randall
| NEW YORK, Sept 12
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Amid widespread expectations
that the Federal Reserve will start another round of bond buying
to spur lending and stimulate the economy, some on Wall Street
say that a hoped-for stock rally already has come and gone.
While the stock market may still get a lift if the Fed does
announce further asset purchases on Thursday, analysts said,
current stock prices reflect that anticipated pop and investors
should look to specific sectors and assets, instead of the
broader market.
"Anything shy of [the Fed] delivering a substantial program
is going to be very market negative," said Jonathan Golub, chief
U.S. market strategist at UBS. UBS expects the Fed to announce
$500 billion in asset purchases over the next six months, he
said.
Still, any rally from the announcement will likely be
overshadowed by the upcoming U.S. election and the looming
"fiscal cliff" in the United States - a combination of tax
increases and cuts in government spending that threatens to send
the U.S. economy into a recession.
Some of those concerns may even make investing opportunities
in technology and China more attractive. Here are some of
suggestions for positioning a portfolio for QE3.
TECHNOLOGY, CHINA
Further stimulus represents a clear signal that economic
growth remains stalled, said David J. Kostin, chief equity
strategist at Goldman Sachs, in a recent note to clients.
Comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in recent weeks have
led investors to conclude that a third attempt to jump-start the
economy through so-called quantitative easing may be announced
by the Fed Thursday.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index has rallied about
12 percent since the beginning of June, in large part on
expectations that European and U.S. policymakers will introduce
further measures to prop up the tepid global economy, analysts
said.
The U.S. central bank bought a total of $2.3 trillion of
government and mortgage bonds in two rounds of easing that began
in November 2008. These purchases, which were meant to prevent
deflation, led to double-digit rallies in riskier assets like
stocks and commodities like oil, gold and silver. Some
economists and investors criticized the Fed's move, arguing it
would lead to high inflation and asset bubbles.
Goldman Sachs' Kostin said companies that can substantially
boost revenues should outperform the market.
Among his picks: Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market
, United Technologies and Apple Inc -
all of which appeal to higher-income consumers and continue to
dominate or take market share from competitors.
Jeffrey Kleintop, chief market strategist at LPL Financial,
said materials companies also could benefit, even though QE3 is
already priced in to most equities, because of China's
unexpected decision on Friday to greenlight $157 billion in
infrastructure spending.
The move, which include plans to build highways, ports and
airport runways, was widely seen as a way to spur growth in an
economy that has slowed for six straight quarters. Materials
companies, which provide raw components like steel and cement,
widely have attractive valuations after falling for much of the
year, Kleintop said.
For exposure to the sector, ETF investors could opt for the
$665 million Vanguard Materials fund, noted Robert
Goldsborough, a funds analyst at Morningstar. The fund, which
charges 19 cents per $100 invested, yields 1.97 percent and has
large positions in DuPont Co, Monsanto and Dow
Chemical.
EYEING THE FISCAL CLIFF
Other investors are essentially ignoring QE3 and taking
steps to position for a pullback in stock prices post-easing and
as the fiscal cliff approaches toward the end of the year.
"I just don't see the makings of a sustained rally from here
regardless of what the Fed does in the short run," said Golub,
the UBS strategist.
Barry Knapp, U.S. equities strategist at Barclays Capital,
expects the S&P 500 to have a "mild correction" and end the year
at around 1,330, he noted in report to clients Friday. The S&P
index closed at 1,433.56 on Tuesday.
"Stocks with bond-like characteristics" in sectors like
energy, healthcare and utilities should outperform in that
environment, he said.
Brian Amidei, a Palm Desert, California-based financial
adviser at HighTower Advisors with $700 million in assets under
management, also sees a likely pull back. He noted that the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said the fiscal
cliff would result in a recession and the loss of 2 million
jobs.
Amidei is increasing his positions in dividend-paying stocks
and real estate investment trusts, or REITs. As a long-term
play, he's also planning to increase his exposure to small and
mid-cap companies because he expects their prices to fall with
the rest of the market, creating better values.
"We think that if we go into negative GDP it will be a
manufactured negative and not from the true business cycle," he
said. While it is hard to time the bottom of a market, gradually
buying and holding smaller companies now will pay off once the
economy gets back on track, he said.
He's putting more client assets in funds like the $1.7
billion Northern Small Cap Value fund and the $870
million Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth fund.
EMERGING MARKETS, COMMODITIES
Commodities - and the countries that produce them - should
also benefit from monetary easing, investors said.
Raw materials like oil, metals and food should gain from
both the Fed's program and China's efforts to stimulate its
economy, said Eugene Stone, chief market strategist at PNC
Financial.
"Commodities become an alternate currency when people start
running away from the dollar," he said.
Gene Goldman, head of research at Los Angeles-based Cetera
Financial Group, said that investors also could opt for broad
bets on emerging markets countries that are "highly leveraged"
to commodity prices.
"When oil does well, Mexico does well," he said.
The $1.2 billion iShares MSCI Mexico Investable Market fund
(EWW) is one option. The fund, which costs 52 cents per $100
invested and pays a yield of 1.5 percent, is up 17.6 percent for
the year.