Oct 17 Williams Companies Inc is said to
be one of the bidders for QEP Resources Inc's natural
gas pipeline unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
QEP is likely to select a buyer within weeks for Entrada
Midstream Inc, which may fetch about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg
quoted the sources as saying. (bloom.bg/1yLq84t)
Under pressure from Jana Partners LLC, QEP said in June it
would spin off QEP Field Services Co and rename it to Entrada
Midstream Inc after the activist hedge fund said the company did
not have enough expertise to run the unit.
Jana, which held a 7.2 percent stake in QEP as of Sept. 5,
said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it had dissolved
its entire position in QEP.
The company is working with Deutsche Bank AG to find buyers,
Bloomberg reported.
QEP's former parent, Questar Corp, is also in line
to buy Entrada, Bloomberg quoted a spokesman for the natural gas
utility as saying.
