Aug 23 Oil and natural gas exploration company
QEP Resources Inc said one of its units has agreed to
buy crude oil properties in North Dakota from multiple sellers
for about $1.38 billion in cash to grow its core acreage in the
Williston Basin.
Dwindling natural gas prices have pushed oil and gas
companies to shift focus to more lucrative oil and natural gas
liquids. In the April-June quarter natural gas prices
have fallen 46 percent from last year to average $2.40 per
million British thermal unit.
The sellers include Energy company Unit Corporation
and Black Hills Corp.
QEP expects the transaction to close by Sept. 27 and add to
earnings in the fourth quarter.
"We expect the growth potential of these assets to have a
significant impact on our overall production and more
specifically on our crude oil production," QEP Chief Executive
Chuck Stanley said in a statement.
The properties, which are located in Williams and McKenzie
counties of North Dakota, have an aggregate net proved and
probable reserves of about 125 million barrels of oil
equivalent, the company said in a statement.
The transaction will raise QEP's net acreage in the
Williston Basin to about 118,000 acres.
Denver-based QEP raised its full-year adjusted core-earnings
forecast to between $1.40 billion and $1.45 billion from its
earlier forecast range of $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion.
QEP also raised its production outlook to between 310
billions of cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) and 315 bcfe from its
prior forecast range of 305 bcfe to 310 bcfe. The company raised
its annual budget to between $1.50 billion and $1.55 billion
from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion earlier.
Shares of QEP, valued at $4.83 billion, closed at $27.18 on
the New York Stock exchange on Thursday.