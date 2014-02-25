Feb 25 QEP Resources Inc :
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2013 financial and
operating results
* Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 excluding items
* Q4 total revenue $715.5 million versus $704.9 million last
year
* Sees QEP Energy total equivalent production 283 bcfe- 307
bcfe in 2014
* Says net equivalent production decreased by 10% to 75.1 bcfe
in Q4 compared to 83.9 bcfe in the fourth quarter 2012
* Sees 2014 total QEP Resources Capital investment $1.76
billion - $1.86 billion
* Says "severe winter weather had a meaningful negative impact
during the quarter"
* Q4 revenue view $767.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
