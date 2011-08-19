(Refiles to fix typo in second paragraph)

HONG KONG Aug 19 A plan to allow foreign investors to buy mainland securities using yuan raised offshore could be implemented by the end of this year, a senior Hong Kong government official said on Friday.

Also known as mini-QFII or renminbi-QFII, the programme would offer foreign investors holding yuan a crucial avenue to invest the Chinese currency, Julia Leung, Hong Kong's undersecretary for financial services and the treasury, told Reuters Insider in an interview.

"We are hopeful that it will be launched by the end of this year. We can never say for sure, but we hope so," she said.

Before the scheme was announced by China's Vice-Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, many investors had been reluctant to hold too much yuan despite China's solid economic growth and Beijing's drive to promote the use of the currency. (Reporting by Jonathan Gordon and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)