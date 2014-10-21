Oct 21 Q-Free ASA :

* Says Q-Free has been awarded an order for tags from Sociedad Concesionaria Autopista Central S.A. in Chile at a value of 25 million Norwegian crowns

* Says contract has a duration of three years and starts from January 2015