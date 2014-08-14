Aug 14 Q-Free ASA : * Says Q2 revenues NOK 187 million, an increase of 26 percent * Says Q2 EBITDA improved to NOK 20.9 million from NOK 16.1 million * Q2 EBIT NOK 2.2 million versus NOK 0.3 million * Says continues to see a positive long-term outlook * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage