Dec 22 Qiagen Marseille SA :
* Receives offer from its management team to acquire some of
its assets
* Members of executive committee offer to buy all company's
assets except intellectual property and employees
* Offer made in context of creation of new company called
HalioDx
* Board decides to enter into exclusive negotiations with
HalioDx
* Company to retain intellectual property and make money
through licencing agreements with the Qiagen group
* HalioDx would sign partnership agreements with Qiagen
Marseille and Qiagen concerning research and development and
blood cancer
* In the context of the operation Qiagen NV would launch
public tender offer followed by squeeze-out for shares in Qiagen
Marseille at 13.80 euros ($17) per share
