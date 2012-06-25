June 25 Genetic testing specialist Qiagen
said it plans to invest in advanced
sequencing technologies to cater to clinical research and
molecular diagnostics customers.
Qiagen expects the investments to hurt its adjusted earnings
per share by 1 cent for full-year 2012 and 2 cents for 2013, but
to add to earnings in 2014.
The company, which is based in the Netherlands and has main
operations in Germany, aims to expand next-generation sequencing
beyond its current focus on life sciences and will release
launch plans in early 2013.
