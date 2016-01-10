BRIEF-Lifewatch: BioTelemetry launches tender offer
* Said on Sunday BioTelemetry, Inc. launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
BERLIN Jan 10 German genetic testing specialist Qiagen has missed its own forecast for sales and profits last year, saying on Sunday it now estimated sales were up about 3 percent at constant currency exchange rates.
Qiagen, which had predicted sales would be up 4 percent at constant currency rates, said adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2015 were now estimated to have been $1.13-$1.14, down from its previous expectation of $1.16.
However, a strengthening of the dollar, Qiagen's reporting currency, means that at actual rates, sales declined about 5 percent to some $1.2 billion, Qiagen said in a statement.
It said it expected adjusted net sales to rise about 6 percent at constant exchange rates in 2016, with adjusted diluted EPS to rise in line with that. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Said on Sunday BioTelemetry, Inc. launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* Ajanta Pharma Ltd says co's Dahej facility was inspected by FDA from April 3-7, 2017; no form 483 was issued Source text: [This is to inform you that Company's formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by US FDA from 3rd to 7th April, 2017. At the end of the inspection, no Form 483 was issued to the Company] Further company coverage: