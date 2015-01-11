BRIEF-Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical to pay cash div 0.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Jan 11 Qiagen says
* has decided to take an acquisition-related pre-tax charge on operating income in q4 of 2014 of approximately $21 million
* in addition, Qiagen will take a pre-tax charge on operating income for restructuring in q4 of 2014 of approximately $26 million
* for the full year 2014, expects to achieve adjusted diluted EPS of $1.00 cer (constant exchange rates), as a result of restructuring charges.
* decided to launch an offer to repurchase all of Qiagen Finance (Luxemburg) S.A's outstanding convertible notes due 2024
* about $130 million of originally issued $150 million 2024 notes still outstanding. Cash amount to repurchase all 2024 notes is approx $235 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned biochemistry subsidiary will use 28.1 million yuan to set up a Guizhou-based biochemistry JV with partners, to hold 51 percent stake in the JV
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 220 percent to 250 percent, or to be 55.3 million yuan to 60.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (17.3 million yuan)