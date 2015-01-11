Jan 11 Qiagen says

* has decided to take an acquisition-related pre-tax charge on operating income in q4 of 2014 of approximately $21 million

* in addition, Qiagen will take a pre-tax charge on operating income for restructuring in q4 of 2014 of approximately $26 million

* for the full year 2014, expects to achieve adjusted diluted EPS of $1.00 cer (constant exchange rates), as a result of restructuring charges.

* decided to launch an offer to repurchase all of Qiagen Finance (Luxemburg) S.A's outstanding convertible notes due 2024

* about $130 million of originally issued $150 million 2024 notes still outstanding. Cash amount to repurchase all 2024 notes is approx $235 million.