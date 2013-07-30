July 30 German genetic testing specialist Qiagen
NV reported a second-quarter profit that beat
analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales in its molecular
diagnostics business.
Adjusted net income rose 6 percent to $64.2 million, topping
analysts' estimates of $60 million in a Reuters poll.
Sales rose 3 percent to $316.4 million.
Qiagen stood by its 2013 earnings forecast of $1.13 per
share.
"Qiagen delivered growth across all regions in the second
quarter of 2013 despite challenging economic conditions,
particularly given the funding concerns for life sciences
research in the United States and Europe," Chief Executive Peer
Shatz said in a statement.
Qiagen also said it would conduct a $100 million share
repurchase program, scheduled to begin on Aug. 1 and to be
completed by Dec. 26, 2014.
The company said sales of its human papillomavirus (HPV)
tests continued to fall during the quarter, due to lower prices.
Qiagen said sales of products related to HPV screening will
represent less than 10 percent of total adjusted net sales for
2013.
The molecular diagnostics business, which accounted for 49
percent of the company's sales, increased 4 percent at constant
exchange rates in the second quarter.