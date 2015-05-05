FRANKFURT May 5 German genetic tests maker
Qiagen NV reported a 4 percent fall in adjusted
quarterly net profit as U.S. sales of its human papillomavirus
(HPV) test declined and the dollar strengthened, eroding the
value of revenues in Europe.
The company, which has its main operations in Germany but is
headquartered in the Netherlands, said adjusted net income fell
to $51.5 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter,
broadly in line with analyst expectations.
Adjusted sales fell 6 percent to $298.7 million.
Qiagen said on Tuesday that U.S. sales of its HPV test,
previously one of its main profit drivers, fell 54 percent due
to lower prices and now accounted for only 4 percent of total
sales.
The company said it expected 2015 to be the final year of
"significant headwinds from reduced sales of HPV products in the
U.S.", helped by a switch to longer-term supply contracts.
Qiagen reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings forecast
of $1.16-$1.18 per share, up from $1.00 in 2014, citing
currency-adjusted sales growth of about 4 percent.
The company is banking on sales from a test for detecting
tuberculosis infections, on an automated platform for testing
dozens of samples at a time and on test kits that help identify
cancer patients most likely to benefit from certain biotech
drugs.
