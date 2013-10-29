BRIEF-Perrigo Company expects to reduce its workforce by about 750 employees
* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 750 employees
FRANKFURT Oct 29 German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, helped by demand for its automated diagnostics gear and tuberculosis test.
Adjusted net income rose 10 percent to $68.4 million, it said late on Tuesday. Analysts on average had estimated $63.4 million in a Reuters poll.
Sales rose 6 percent to $322 million, just above the $320 million forecast by analysts.
Qiagen stood by its 2013 adjusted earnings forecast of $1.13 per share, up from $1.08 last year, and its currency-adjusted sales growth outlook of about 5 percent.
The German group is banking on a machine called QIAsymphony, which can purify and test up to 72 samples at a time, to become a must-have tool among academic and commercial lab operators.
More than 1,000 machines, which were introduced in 2009, are now being used by labs, which rely on Qiagen's disposable supplies to run them.
Qiagen said a test that can diagnose tuberculosis before symptoms appear, also contributes to the growth. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Medequities Realty Trust reports fourth quarter 2016 results and announces 2017 guidance
CHICAGO, Feb 27 Testing of hoses used to supply air to scientists working in U.S. labs that handle the world's most deadly pathogens found they did not pose any health risk, even though the hoses that had been used for years were not approved for breathing air, officials said on Monday.