BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says received staff deficiency letter from Nasdaq stock market
* Bon-Ton stores - on march 9, 2017 co received a staff deficiency letter from the nasdaq stock market - sec filing
Qiagen Nv
* Qiagen announces broad agreement with astellas pharma to develop companion diagnostics
* Says first two programs aim to create tests to aid in cancer treatment with astellas compounds under development
* Says financial terms were not disclosed
March 15 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.
* Just energy group inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bids for its 5.75% convertible subordinated debentures due september 30, 2018 and common shares