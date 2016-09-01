DUBAI, Sept 1 Qatar Islamic Bank, the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, said on Thursday it had raised 2 billion riyals ($549 million) with an Additional Tier 1 perpetual sukuk issue.

The issue will enhance the bank's capital adequacy ratios and support its business growth, QIB said in a bourse statement without giving pricing or other details. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)