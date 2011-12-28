BRIEF-Sparebanken Ost Q4 net interest income decreases to NOK 129.1 mln
* Q4 net interest income 129.1 million Norwegian crowns ($15.51 million) versus 147.3 million crowns year ago
DUBAI Dec 28 Qatar Islamic Bank will acquire International Bank of Qatar's (IBQ) sharia-compliant corporate portfolio, a statement to the stock exchange said on Wednesday.
The agreement will see IBQ's Islamic corporate financing facilities and its deposit accounts transferred to Qatar's largest sharia-compliant bank by assets.
* Megafon and Sberbank have agreed on the opening of a 35 billion rouble ($588.62 million) credit line until 2024 to help finance Megafon's acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru ;
* Medium term guidance updated with 2019 turnover of £1.9bn, operating margin of 19.5% and eps of 77p