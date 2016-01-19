DUBAI Jan 19 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, beat the average forecast of analysts as it reported a
14.6 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday,
according to Reuters calculations.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 540 million riyals
($148.3 million) during the period, compared with 471.4 million
riyals in the same quarter a year earlier, Reuters calculations
showed, using financial statements in the absence of a quarterly
earnings breakdown.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the
bank to make a quarterly net profit of 529.9 million riyals.
The Qatari lender reported a profit of 1.95 billion riyals
for 2015, a 22 per cent increase from the previous year, QIB
said in an emailed statement.
The bank has proposed paying a cash dividend of 4.25 riyals
per share for 2015, the statement said. That is the same as the
payout for the previous year.
($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals)
