DUBAI, April 13 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest Islamic lender by assets, beat
the average forecast of analysts as it reported a 23 percent
jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a
statement.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 492.4 million riyals
($135.2 million) during the period, compared with 400.4 million
riyals in the same period a year earlier, the statement said.
The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was
for the bank to make a quarterly net profit of 477.7 million
riyals.
Aiding the profit increase was a jump in income from
financing and investing activities, which rose to 1.11 billion
riyals from 817 million riyals in the corresponding period of
2015.
Total lending, a key component of this, was up 40 percent
year on year to stand at 91.1 billion riyals as of Mar. 31.
Deposits stood at 89.4 billion riyals, up 26 percent year on
year.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
