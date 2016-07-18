DUBAI, July 18 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, beat analysts' forecasts as it reported a 13.7 percent
jump in second-quarter net profit on Monday, according to
Reuters calculations.
It made a net profit of 562.6 million riyals ($154.5
million) during the three months to June 30, compared with 494.7
million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Reuters
calculated from financial statements in the absence of a
quarterly earnings breakdown.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the
bank would make a quarterly net profit of 524.3 million riyals.
QIB posted a net profit of 1.06 billion riyals in the first
half of the year, 18 percent higher than the same period of last
year, it said in a statement.
($1 = 3.6414 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)