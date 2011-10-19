DOHA Oct 19 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) , the Gulf state's second largest lender by market value, posted a 33.6 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts thanks to strong investment income growth.

QIB reported a net profit of 407.2 million riyals ($112 million), compared with 305 million riyals a year earlier and analysts' average forecast for 348 million riyals. [ID: nLDE79502H]

Investment income grew to 500 million riyals in the third quarter, compared with 57 million riyals a year earlier.

The bank is restructuring to boost its presence abroad and at home, QIB Chairman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al Thani said in the statement.

The bank posted a nine-month net profit of 1.1 billion riyals.

QIB is said to be planning to raise between $500 million to $1 billion via a sukuk sale.

The lender pulled out of a deal to buy a majority stake in Indonesian Islamic lender PT Bank Muamalat, banking sources said in July.

Qatar's central bank has ordered conventional banks to stop offering Islamic banking services by year-end, a move seen as boosting Islamic lenders in the Gulf state.

Banks in Qatar are expected to benefit as the country is one of the world's fastest growing economies -- GDP grew as much as 41.8 percent in the second quarter -- and is set to spend more on infrastructure as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

Earlier this month Qatar National Bank QA> (QNB), the first major regional lender to report earnings and considered a bellwether for the sector's performance, posted a 27 percent jump in third quarter profit.

QIB shares traded at 79.9 riyals before the results were announced. ($1=3.638 Qatari riyals) (Reporting By Regan Doherty)