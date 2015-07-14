DUBAI, July 14 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, beat the average forecast of analysts as it reported a
27 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday,
according to Reuters calculations.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 494.7 million riyals
($131.9 million) during the period, compared with 389.8 million
riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculations
showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly
earnings breakdown.
Seven analysts on average forecast a net profit of 427.2
million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.
The lender did not provide a detailed breakdown of its
earnings in the statement.
Qatar Islamic Bank posted net profit of 895.1 million riyals
in the first half of the year, higher than 725.2 million riyals
it reported a year-ago, according to its statement to the
bourse.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)