BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre says dividend of PLN 0.27 per share
* Dividend of PLN 0.27 per share be distributed from net profit earned in financial year ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 14 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, posted a 15 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations, beating analysts' expectations.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 389.6 million riyals ($107 million) during the three months to June 30, Reuters calculated, compared with 338.9 million riyals in the same period a year ago.
Analysts on average forecast a net profit of 348.8 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.
QIB did not provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous financial statements.
Net profit for the first six months of the year gained 15 percent year-on-year to 725 million riyals, a statement from the bank said. ($1 = 3.6401 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nifty Warehouse Trust No.2's AUD750 million class A notes at 'AAAsf' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The transaction is backed by auto loans and leases originated by Nissan Financial Services Australia (NFSA). The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the trust. KEY RATING DRIVERS The r
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 269.2 billion won and revenue to be 7.06 trillion won