* Q2 net profit 389.6 mln riyals vs 338.9 mln riyals a year
ago - Reuters
* Beats estimates, cites high loan growth for profit growth
* No word on Bank Asya talks
(Adds detail, context, lack of merger news)
DUBAI, July 14 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, posted a 15 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on
Monday, according to Reuters calculations, helped by strong
lending growth.
Fierce competition has resulted in many Qatari banks looking
abroad to expand their operations and earnings potential, but
they are still benefiting as Qatar, one of the world's
fastest-growing economies, spends billions of dollars on
infrastructure and preparations to host soccer's 2022 World Cup.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 389.6 million riyals
($107 million) during the three months to June 30, Reuters
calculated, compared with 338.9 million riyals in the same
period a year ago.
The result beat analysts' expectations, with the average
forecast in a Reuters poll at 348.8 million riyals net profit
for the period.
QIB did not provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters
calculated the figure based on previous financial statements.
Net profit for the first six months of the year also rose 15
percent year-on-year, to 725 million riyals, a statement from
the bank said.
Total lending jumped 32 percent year-on-year to stand at
54.5 billion riyals at the end of the second quarter. That built
on the strong growth posted in the first quarter, when net
profit also grew by 15 percent, backed by higher lending.
Deposits, which also posted a significant increase in the
first quarter, climbed 33 percent to stand at 61.3 billion
riyals, with the growth helping the bank to "significantly
improve its liquidity position", the statement said.
QIB said in March it had entered into exclusive talks with
Bank Asya about acquiring a stake in the Turkish
lender. However, sources told Reuters earlier this month these
exclusive talks had ended.
Bank Asya has said the report that the talks had ended did
not reflect the truth, but QIB has yet to comment on the matter.
($1 = 3.6401 Qatar Riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and
Pravin Char)