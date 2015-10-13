DUBAI Oct 13 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, beat analyst forecasts as it reported a 27 percent jump
in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters
calculations.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 514.9 million riyals
($141.43 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with
404.8 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters
calculated from QIB's financial statements in the absence of a
quarterly earnings breakdown.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the
bank would make a quarterly net profit of 479.4 million riyals.
QIB made a nine-month net profit of 1.41 billion riyals, up
from 1.13 billion riyals a year earlier, a statement from the
bank said.
Nine-month income from financing and investing activities
was 2.8 billion riyals, up 24 percent year-on-year.
The bank's net fee and commission income over the same
period was 345 million riyals, 19 percent higher than a year
ago.
In common with other Gulf lenders, QIB has tapped debt
markets in recent months to replenish reserves after a period of
robust lending. In July it raised 2 billion riyals with a Tier 1
perpetual sukuk issue.
($1 = 3.6406 Qatar riyals)
