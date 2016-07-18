* QIB Q2 net profit up 13.7 pct - Reuters calculations
* Masraf Al Rayan Q2 net profit up 5.4 pct - Reuters
* QIB beats analysts' forecasts, Masraf Al Rayan hits
estimates
(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, July 18 Qatar's two largest
sharia-compliant banks, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and
Masraf Al Rayan, reported better than expected
increases in second-quarter net profit on Monday.
The results, coming after the profit jump at Qatar National
Bank last week, mean three of Qatar's four largest
banks by assets have now posted rising profits despite a slowing
economy and challenges in the construction sector.
Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's largest
sharia-compliant lender by assets, made 562.6 million riyals
($154.5 million) during the three months to June 30, according
to Reuters calculations.
The 13.7 percent year-on-year advance in earnings beat the
524.3 million riyals average forecast of five analysts polled by
Reuters.
Growth at QIB was driven by a 19.5 percent rise in income
from financing and investing to 1.18 billion riyals, according
to Reuters calculations.
Qatari banks' performance has been underpinned in recent
years by high levels of state spending. But while lenders are
having to contend with slimmer state spending in 2016 after the
government presented a more austere budget in light of lower
hydrocarbon prices, lending remains relatively strong.
Credit growth accelerated in May to its fastest since early
2013, according to central bank data.
QIB's results were also helped by a 22.9 percent surge in
net fees and commission income to 135.25 million riyals, Reuters
calculated.
MASRAF
Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market
value, reported a 5.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit,
according to Reuters calculations.
Net profit for the three months to June 30 was 514 million
riyals compared with 487.6 million riyals in the same period a
year ago, Reuters calculations showed.
Four analysts had on average forecast a quarterly net profit
of 509 million riyals for the quarter.
The bank was expecting to post annual profit growth of
between 8 and 10 percent in 2016, chairman Hussain Ali
al-Abdulla said in February.
Reuters calculated the figures for both QIB and Masraf from
financial statements, in the absence of either bank providing a
quarterly earnings breakdown in separate bourse filings.
($1 = 3.6414 Qatar riyals)
(Editing by David French and Susan Thomas)