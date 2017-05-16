DUBAI May 16 Order books for Qatar Islamic
Bank's planned dollar five-year sukuk have topped $1 billion, a
document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on
Tuesday.
The Regulation S, senior unsecured deal, part of a $3
billion sukuk programme, will be of benchmark size, which
conventionally means upwards of $500 million.
Initial price guidance for the Islamic bond was 145-155
basis points over mid-swaps. Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC,
Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered Bank have been
appointed to lead the transaction, which is expected to price on
Tuesday.
