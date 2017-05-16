BRIEF-Unbxd raises $12.5 mln to fuel innovation in AI powered e-commerce product discovery
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI May 16 Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar's largest Islamic lender, has tightened the price guidance of its planned five-year dollar sukuk to 140-145 basis points over mid-swaps from an initial guidance of 145-155 bps over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
Order books for the Regulation S, senior unsecured transaction topped $1.75 billion, the document showed.
Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered Bank are leading the deal, which is expected to price on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery Source text for Eikon:
PRETORIA, June 19 Barclays Africa Group unduly benefited from apartheid-era bailouts and must repay 1.1 billion rand ($86 million), South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.