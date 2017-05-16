DUBAI May 16 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender by assets, has
set at 135 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps the final spread
for its planned five-year dollar sukuk, a document issued by one
of the leading banks and seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Initial price guidance was released earlier in the day at
145-155 bps over mid-swaps, before being tightened to 140-145
bps over the benchmark.
Order books for the senior unsecured Islamic bond, part of a
$3 billion sukuk programme, topped $2.1 billion, the document
showed.
