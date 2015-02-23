DUBAI Feb 23 Qatar Islamic Bank, the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant bank by assets, said on Monday its shareholders had approved the issuance of up to 5 billion riyals ($1.37 billion) of Tier 1-boosting sukuk.

The sale would be in accordance with Basel III banking rules and the final amount and currency of the offering would be decided by the board at a later date, the bank said in a bourse filing.

The bank said on Jan. 18 it planned to raise up to 2 billion riyals through a sukuk which enhanced its Tier 1 - or core - capital. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)