DUBAI Oct 3 Qatar Islamic Bank, the Gulf Arab state's largest sharia-compliant lender, is set to issue a $750 million five-year Islamic bond on Wednesday, a document from the lead arrangers said.

Final price guidance for the sukuk tightened to 175-180 basis points over midswaps after substantial demand for the deal, with order books over $6 billion.

HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank and Qinvest, part-owned by QIB, are arranging the deal, which is due to price during morning, London time. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)