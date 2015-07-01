DUBAI, July 1 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by
assets, has raised 2 billion riyals ($550 million) with a Tier 1
perpetual sukuk issue, it said on Wednesday.
The sale was completed on Tuesday and was in accordance with
Basel III banking rules, it said in a statement to the bourse.
The issue will enhance the bank's capital adequacy ratios and
support its business growth, it said.
QIB joins a string of Gulf banks which have tapped the debt
markets in recent months to replenish their reserves after a
period of strong lending growth.
In February, shareholders of QIB approved the issue of up to
5 billion riyals of Tier 1 sukuk.
Last month, Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank
raised 1 billion riyals ($267 million) through a sukuk
issue that enhanced its core capital.
