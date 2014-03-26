BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
DUBAI, March 26 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire a stake in Turkey's Bank Asya, the Qatari lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
"QIB is seeking to finalise the transaction within the next few months, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals," it said.
The Qatari bank did not say what stake it might buy or disclose any other details.
On Tuesday, Bank Asya said it had started talks on a strategic partnership with QIB and planned to complete the process soon. It gave no further details.
The Islamic bank has been in focus since Turkish media reported that state-owned companies and institutional depositors loyal to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan have withdrawn 4 billion lira ($1.8 billion), or some 20 percent of the bank's total deposits, because the bank's founders included sympathisers of cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally-turned-critic of Erdogan.
Bank Asya said it had weathered the mass deposit withdrawals and was not at risk. The government has declined to comment.
Media speculated the withdrawals were part of an orchestrated backlash against a government corruption investigation, blamed on Gulen, and which poses one of the biggest challenges to Erdogan's 11-year rule. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar