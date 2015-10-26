DUBAI Oct 26 Qatar Insurance reported
a 20 percent fall in net profit for the third quarter, according
to Reuters calculations.
The insurer made a net profit of 115.7 million riyals
($31.72 million) during the three-month period ending Sept. 30,
Reuters calculated based on previous statements as it did not
provide a quarterly breakdown.
That compares with a net profit of 144.3 million riyals for
the same three months of 2014.
QNB Financial Services' forecast for a quarterly net profit
of 233.1 million riyals.
Qatar Insurance recorded a net profit in the first nine
months of 2015 of 693 million riyals, down from 780 million
riyals in the same period of 2014, according to a bourse
statement.
($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by William Hardy)