DUBAI Jan 19 Qatar Insurance reported
on Tuesday a 57.8 percent jump in net profit for the fourth
quarter, according to Reuters calculations.
The insurer made a net profit of 350.4 million riyals ($96.2
million) in the three-month period ending Dec. 31, Reuters
calculated based on financial statements as it did not provide a
quarterly breakdown.
That compares with a net profit of 222.1 million riyals for
the same three months of 2014, and QNB Financial Services'
forecast for a quarterly net profit of 108.3 million riyals.
Qatar Insurance recorded a net profit for 2015 of 1.04
billion riyals, up from the 1 billion riyals it made in the
previous year, according to a bourse statement. It did not
elaborate.
The firm said on Dec. 13 that its board was proposing a 2015
cash dividend of 2.5 riyals per share, as well as a stock
dividend equivalent to one free share for every 10 shares held.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by David French; editing by
Susan Thomas)