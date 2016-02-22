DUBAI Feb 22 Shareholders of Qatar Insurance
have approved plans for a 20 percent rights issue
worth 2.03 billion riyals ($557.6 million) by the Gulf state's
largest insurer, a bourse statement said on Monday.
The offering, which will boost Qatar Insurance's capital to
2.44 billion riyals, will see shareholders offered 40.6 million
new shares for subscription on the basis of one share for every
five held on March 1.
Shares will be priced at 50 riyals each, the statement
added, significantly lower than Thursday's closing price of 88.5
riyals. The shares did not trade on Sunday ahead of the
shareholder meeting which approved the issue.
Rights issues in the Gulf are often priced at substantial
discounts to the market price to encourage subscription.
The additional capital would help support the strategic
growth of the business, according to a report in Gulf Times
newspaper, which quoted Group Chief Executive Khalifa al-Subaey
as saying the insurer wanted to expand further in Southeast Asia
including into Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Stephen Coates)