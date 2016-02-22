DUBAI Feb 22 Shareholders of Qatar Insurance have approved plans for a 20 percent rights issue worth 2.03 billion riyals ($557.6 million) by the Gulf state's largest insurer, a bourse statement said on Monday.

The offering, which will boost Qatar Insurance's capital to 2.44 billion riyals, will see shareholders offered 40.6 million new shares for subscription on the basis of one share for every five held on March 1.

Shares will be priced at 50 riyals each, the statement added, significantly lower than Thursday's closing price of 88.5 riyals. The shares did not trade on Sunday ahead of the shareholder meeting which approved the issue.

Rights issues in the Gulf are often priced at substantial discounts to the market price to encourage subscription.

The additional capital would help support the strategic growth of the business, according to a report in Gulf Times newspaper, which quoted Group Chief Executive Khalifa al-Subaey as saying the insurer wanted to expand further in Southeast Asia including into Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Stephen Coates)