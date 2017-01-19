DUBAI Jan 19 Qatari Investors Group
reported a 14.1 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on
Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.
Net profit of 56.7 million riyals ($15.6 million) in the
three months ending Dec. 31 versus 66 million riyals a year
earlier.
Reuters calculations based on financial statements in lieu
of a quarterly breakdown.
Qatari Investors Group's 12-month net profit was 277.0
million riyals, up from 252.0 million riyals a year ago, a
bourse statement said.
Board proposes annual dividend of 1 riyal per share,
compared to 1.25 riyal per share for the previous year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6409 Qatar riyals)
