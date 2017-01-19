DUBAI Jan 19 Qatari Investors Group reported a 14.1 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.  Net profit of 56.7 million riyals ($15.6 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus 66 million riyals a year earlier.  Reuters calculations based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.  Qatari Investors Group's 12-month net profit was 277.0 million riyals, up from 252.0 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.

 Board proposes annual dividend of 1 riyal per share, compared to 1.25 riyal per share for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)