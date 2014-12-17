BEIJING Dec 17 Chinese internet firm Qihoo 360
Technology Co Ltd said it would invest $409 million in
a joint venture with Shenzhen-based smartphone maker Coolpad
Group Ltd.
The joint venture, announced late on Tuesday, will look to
combine Qihoo 360's internet and software know-how with
Coolpad's experience making smartphones, under the brand of
Dazen. Qihoo 360 will hold a 45 percent stake and Coolpad will
own 55 percent.
The partnership, combining software tailored for the
hardware and selling the Dazen phones online using internet
marketing, follows in the footsteps of Xiaomi Inc, now the
world's third largest smartphone maker.
Xiaomi relies on the internet and word of mouth to hype its
cheap, quality handsets. It was also China's biggest smartphone
maker by market share in the third quarter of 2014, according to
data firm Canalys. Coolpad was the fifth largest, although still
ahead of Apple Inc
"The JV will leverage Coolpad's extensive expertise in
smartphone design, manufacturing, supply chain management, and
aftermarket services, while benefiting from Qihoo 360's strong
capabilities in Internet security software, mobile apps
development and online marketing," said a Coolpad statement on
Wednesday.
Qihoo 360, which specialises in online search and security
software, will also be the main provider of Dazen's mobile app
store.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Anand Basu)