Feb 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has dismissed its complaint against a Chinese online gaming executive whom it alleged had engaged in "suspicious" trading activity ahead of a $10 billion deal by U.S.-listed China-based technology company.

The SEC dropped its case against Haijian Luo, chief executive officer of 4399 Co Ltd, after it became apparent that the agency's complaint, filed in June, 2015, was based on "incomplete information," Luo's Los Angeles-based lawyer, Gabriel Colwell, said in a statement. The trades involved China's Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd.

SEC lawyers agreed to the dismissal on Jan. 29, according to a document filed in a Manhattan federal court. An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment on the agency's reasons for agreeing to the dismissal.

The SEC obtained a court order in June, 2015 to freeze Luo's assets alleging that Luo, a resident of Guangzhou, China, made more than $1 million trading options in Qihoo 360 ahead of news last year that the Chinese tech company had received a buyout offer at a 16.6 percent premium to its June 16, 2015 closing price.

Luo bet that Qihoo's stock price would rise in the short term by purchasing $700,000 of "out of the money" call options through a U.S. brokerage account prior to the buyout announcement, the SEC said in its 2015 court complaint to obtain the asset freeze order.

Luo later sold all his call options and asked his broker to transfer $600,000 of his proceeds to a Singapore bank account, the SEC said.

The trades at issue, however, were "consistent with Mr. Luo's extensive trading history," Luo's lawyer said in a statement.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Haijian Luo, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-04867. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Michelle Price and Deena YAO; Editing by Dan Grebler)