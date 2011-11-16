* Sees Q4 rev $55-56 mln vs est $47.1 mln
* Q3 adj earnings per ADS $0.16 vs est $0.10
* Q3 revenue $47.5 mln vs est $42 mln
Nov 16 China-based Qihoo 360 Technology Co
posted better-than-expected quarterly results and
forecast strong revenue for the current quarter as the provider
of antivirus software draws more money from online advertising.
The company, which also makes other Internet
security products, forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $55-56
million. Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter
revenue of $47.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, net income rose to $11 million from
$3.8 million a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 16
cents per American Depositary Share (ADS).
Revenue for the quarter rose to $47.5 million from $15.5
million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter earnings of 10
cents per ADS on revenue of $42 million.
The company's ADS closed at $18.92 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)