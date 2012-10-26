SHANGHAI Oct 26 Chinese authorities are
investigating the country's top anti-virus software firm Qihoo
360 Technology after a prominent blogger criticised its
web browser, alleging improper practices such as mining of user
data, Qihoo said in a posting on its official microblog account.
The company, which has taken on Chinese search engine leader
Baidu Inc in that country's browser market, also said
in the posting on Thursday that it would bring a lawsuit against
Baidu, accusing it of conducting a smear campaign through the
blogger, a charge that Baidu denies.
Baidu spokesman Kaiser Kuo told Reuters on Friday that the
firm has no relationship with the blogger, Fang Zhouzi, and
declined to comment on the lawsuit threat.
Fang could not be reached for comment while calls to a Qihoo
spokesman and the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology (MIIT), which is conducting the investigation, were
not answered.
"We hope that the MIIT can have speedy completion of this
investigation and that the investigation is objective and
impartial and will show Qihoo's innocence," Qihoo Chief
Executive Zhou Hongyi said in a microblog posting.
Qihoo has achieved some success in wooing users away from
Baidu and Google Inc, achieving 5 to 10 percent of user
traffic since its launch in August, according to data from
Analysys International.
Qihoo is no stranger to bruising Internet battles, having
fought over competition issues with Tencent Holdings Ltd
in late 2010. More recently, Qihoo threatened to sue
U.S. online stock commentary website Citron Research over
negative reports it had issued.