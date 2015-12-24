DUBAI Dec 24 Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) has signed an agreement with Moroccan lender Credit Immobilier et Hotelier S.A. (CIH Bank) to set up a bank in Morocco, QIIB said on Thursday.

The joint venture is part of QIIB's strategy to pursue overseas investments and diversity its portfolio, the lender said in a bourse statement.

QIIB will take a 40 percent stake in the new bank, which is expected to launch in coming months after necessary approvals. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)