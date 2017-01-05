UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
DUBAI Jan 5 Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), the Gulf state's third-largest listed Islamic bank by assets, said on Thursday it had received approval to open a bank in Morocco with local lender Credit Immobilier et Hotelier (CIH).
QIIB said in a bourse statement that it was working with CIH Bank to meet requirements and obtain necessary regulatory approvals in Qatar and Morocco.
Morocco's central bank approved five requests to open Islamic banks in the country, including a CIH Bank proposal, on Jan. 3. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
