DUBAI Jan 26 Qatar International Islamic Bank , the Gulf state's third-largest listed Islamic bank by assets, reported a 7.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 118.4 million riyals ($32.5 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus 127.6 million riyals a year earlier.

 Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

 QNB Financial Services forecast: 126.2 mln riyals.

 QIIB's 12-month annual net profit was 784.8 million riyals, up from 784.2 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)