DUBAI, March 10 Qatar International Islamic Bank is in the advanced stages of preparing to conduct a Tier 1 sukuk issue worth 1 billion riyals ($275 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank said the capital-boosting issue would follow the bank receiving all regulatory approvals. It didn't elaborate. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)