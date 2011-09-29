DOHA, Sept 29 Qatar International Islamic Bank has picked QNB Capital, the investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank , Standard Chartered and HSBC to arrange a benchmark sukuk, or Islamic bond, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Thursday.

"It will be a benchmark offering, but I can't confirm the size or timetable," the bank's chief financial officer Edward Wong said.

Benchmark sized is understood to mean at least $500 million. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Shaheen Pasha)