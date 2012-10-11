DUBAI Oct 11 Qatar International Islamic Bank priced a $700 million five-year sukuk on Thursday, at a profit rate of 2.688 percent.

HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and QNB Capital, a unit of Qatar National Bank were mandated bookrunners on the deal.

QIIB launched the sukuk earlier in the day at the lower end of revised price guidance, in a reflection of healthy demand for the deal.

Last week, Qatar Islamic Bank sold $750 million in a five-year sukuk at 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)