DUBAI Feb 9 Qatar International Islamic Bank
(QIIB) is seeking shareholder approval to raise up to
3 billion riyals ($825 million) through a capital-boosting sukuk
issue, becoming the latest Gulf bank to look to debt markets to
replenish reserves after a period of strong lending growth.
The bank announced the plan on Monday after reporting
full-year net profit of 826 million riyals, up 10.1 percent.
The Tier 1 sukuk would be used to support the bank's capital
requirements for future growth and expansion, it said in a
statement to the bourse.
QIIB's total capital adequacy ratio, a combination of Tier 1
and Tier 2 capital, stood at 16.27 percent at the end of 2014
against a 12.5 percent minimum prescribed by Qatar's central
bank.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)