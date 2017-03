LONDON Jan 27 British defence technology company QinetiQ Group has named Steve Wadey, managing director of missile system business MBDA UK, as its new chief executive to replace former CEO Leo Quinn on Monday.

Wadey, 45, will join the company in the second quarter of this financial year and will received a basic annual salary of 560,000 pounds. Interim CEO David Mellors will continue in his role as Group Chief Financial Officer. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens)