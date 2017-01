LONDON, Sept 27 British defence group Qinetiq said on Tuesday it had appointed David Smith, Rolls-Royce's outgoing chief financial officer, to succeed David Mellors as its CFO in the new year.

Qinetiq said Smith had made an important contribution to restoring confidence in Rolls Royce, improving financial systems and delivering the early stages of its transformation.

Rolls-Royce named Stephen Daintith from Daily Mail and General Trust as its as new finance officer last week. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)